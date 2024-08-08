Revaluation results out

Results of revaluation and scrutiny of the Plus Two higher secondary save-a-year (SAY)/improvement examinations held in June have been published on the website dhse.kerala.gov.in, a statement from the Board of Higher Secondary Examinations here said on August 8.

