Revaluation results out

Published - August 08, 2024 07:00 pm IST -  Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Results of revaluation and scrutiny of the Plus Two higher secondary save-a-year (SAY)/improvement examinations held in June have been published on the website dhse.kerala.gov.in, a statement from the Board of Higher Secondary Examinations here said on August 8.  

