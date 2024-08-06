ADVERTISEMENT

Revaluation ordered of survey examination given by deputy tahsildars

Published - August 06, 2024 10:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Allegations were raised that several candidates who cleared PSC examination were being deliberately failed in the survey examination. 

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has ordered the revaluation of the survey examination conducted by the Revenue department in July 2023, following an intervention of the State Information Commission.

Employees of the Revenue department are required to clear the Public Service Commission (PSC)‘s Criminal Judiciary examination and the Survey Directorate’s Higher Survey examination to complete their probation in the post of Deputy Tahsildar – as well as for promotions and service benefits.

However, several candidates who cleared the PSC examination were found to be failing the survey examination. Allegations were raised that some of them were deliberately failed in the examination. After a request from Revenue Inspector V. Rajesh from Thiruvananthapuram to get access to his answer sheets was rejected, the State Information Commission intervened in the case.

State Information Commissioner A. Abdul Hakeem ordered that the applicant has the right to see the answer sheets and to provide a certified copy of the same to protect the transparency and credibility of the examination. Following this, the Revenue Principal Secretary issued an order to conduct revaluation of the examination. For this purpose, a panel has been formed including Additional Director of Survey, Joint Director of Survey, Kollam Deputy Director, Neyattinkara Assistant Director and Under Secretary of Revenue (C) department.

