Rev. Sabu Cherian is new CSI Bishop

Currently vicar at Tholassery

Rev. Dr. Sabu K. Cherian, 59-year-old who currently serves as the vicar of the St Thomas CSI Church in Tholassery, has been elected as the 13th Bishop of the Madhya Kerala Diocese of the Church of South India (CSI).

He was selected by a committee headed by the CSI moderator Rev. A Dharmaraj Rasalam, at the CSI headquarters in Chennai. The consecration of the new bishop will be held at CSI Holy Trinity Cathedral in Kottayam on Monday.

The consecration ceremony will be led by the CSI moderator, in the presence of Rev. Reuben Mark, deputy moderator, Fernandas Rathina Raja, general secretary, and Prof. Vimal Sukumar, treasurer. Bishops in CSI and the sister churches, administrative committee leaders of the Diocese, presbyters, sisters, synod members and lay men will be present at the function.

Hailing from Punnackadu, the Bishop-elect was ordained as a deacon of the CSI in 1988 and a presbyter in 1989. He is now expected to continue in the position for the coming eight years. He started his ministry as a missionary in the Andhra Mission (currently Telangana Mission) where his wife Dr Jessy Sara Koshy joined him in the mission work as a missionary doctor.

Rev Sabu is known for his ecumenical convictions.

As the treasurer of the Diocese of Madhya Kerala, he was also instrumental in introducing a centralized salary system for all clergy and evangelists