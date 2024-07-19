GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Reunion day at Sainik School

Published - July 19, 2024 11:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A decommissioned Mi-8 helicopter will go on display at the Sainik School, Kazhakuttam. The exhibit will be dedicated to the school during the 55th Old Boys’ Association (OBA) reunion day which is being celebrated on Saturday. Over three generations of alumni who graduated from the school from 1965 to 2024 will participate in the event. This year’s alumni meet is being sponsored by the 1997 Batch. Air Marshal B. Manikantan, Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Air Command, and Brigadier M. P. Salil, Brigade Commander and Station Commander, Pangode Military Station, both alumni of the school, are attending the event.

