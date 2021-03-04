Returning officers appointed in district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 March 2021 00:56 IST

The Election Commission has appointed returning officers for the 14 Assembly constituencies in the district under District Election Officer Navjot Khosa, a press note issued here on Wednesday said.

The returning officers appointed for the 14 Assembly constituencies are Survey and Land Records Assistant Secretary B.Radhakrishnan in Varkala, Assistant Development Commissioner (PA) K.Anu in Attingal, Deputy Collector (LR) T.S.Jayashree in Chirayinkeezhu, Deputy Collector (RR) Rajalekshmi in Nedumangad, Panchayat Assistant Director Sumesh in Vamanapuram, Deputy Collector (LA) Roy Kumar in Kazhakuttam, Assistant Commissioner (DM), Land Revenue Commissionerate, B.Jayashree in Vattiyurkavu, Thiruvananthapuram District Sub Collector M.S.Madhavikutty in Thiruvananthapuram, Cooperative Societies Joint Registrar Jyothi Prasad in Nemom, Assistant Development Commissioner (General) Sudhakaran in Aruvikkara, Divisional Forest Officer Anil Antony in Parassala, District Industries Centre General Manager Rajeev in Kattakada, District Planning Officer Anitha Elias in Kovalam and Deputy Collector (Vigilance) Sumeethan Pillai in Neyyattinkara, the press note issued added.

