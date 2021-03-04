Returning officers appointed in district

The Election Commission has appointed returning officers for the 14 Assembly constituencies in the district under District Election Officer Navjot Khosa, a press note issued here on Wednesday said.
The returning officers appointed for the 14 Assembly constituencies are Survey and Land Records Assistant Secretary B.Radhakrishnan in Varkala, Assistant Development Commissioner (PA) K.Anu in Attingal, Deputy Collector (LR) T.S.Jayashree in Chirayinkeezhu, Deputy Collector (RR) Rajalekshmi in Nedumangad, Panchayat Assistant Director Sumesh in Vamanapuram, Deputy Collector (LA) Roy Kumar in Kazhakuttam, Assistant Commissioner (DM), Land Revenue Commissionerate, B.Jayashree in Vattiyurkavu, Thiruvananthapuram District Sub Collector M.S.Madhavikutty in Thiruvananthapuram, Cooperative Societies Joint Registrar Jyothi Prasad in Nemom, Assistant Development Commissioner (General) Sudhakaran in Aruvikkara, Divisional Forest Officer Anil Antony in Parassala, District Industries Centre General Manager Rajeev in Kattakada, District Planning Officer Anitha Elias in Kovalam and Deputy Collector (Vigilance) Sumeethan Pillai in Neyyattinkara, the press note issued added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath