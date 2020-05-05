Returning home, after 42 days in a workshop

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan’s intervention has helped three persons, who were stuck in a two-wheeler workshop at Kanhangad for the past 42 days following the lockdown, reach home.

Sajisunny and R.N. Niketh of Thiruvananthapuram and Rajeev Bal of Palakkad left for their homes in the vehicles arranged for them on Monday. The Minister intervened to arrange passes for their travel.

All the three are officials from different branches of a Kochi-based cosmetics training institute though they had not met before. On March 16, Mr. Sajisunny and Mr. Niketh reached their branch office in Mangaluru. They left the next morning following a police directive not to open the institute. Mr. Bal, the manager of the branch, also decided to join them.

With the Mangaluru KSRTC bus stand and private bus stand being closed, the three managed to get an autorickshaw and reach Talapady check-post. From Talapady, they travelled to Kasaragod in another autorickshaw. But, they could not find a place to stay there.

A two-wheeler workshop was arranged for their stay after Sivakumar, the owner of the institute, sought the help of his friend in Kanhangad. The three were taken from Kasaragod to Kanhangad in a police vehicle. Their meals during the lockdown period were provided from a community kitchen in Kanhangad.