Return of LDF to power not good for State: Antony

‘Cong. CM will be a leader of all, powerful, answerable to UDF and people’

The return of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to power will not be good for Kerala and democracy as the government will be an autocratic one under Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress working committee member A.K. Antony has said.

“If such a government comes, it will be like a kingly rule. In government, the CPI(M) and the LDF, everything begins and ends with Mr. Vijayan. Even the Polit Bureau has only a namesake control. It will not be good for communism and one should not forget 35 years of CPI(M) rule in West Bengal,” Mr. Antony told The Hindu.

Pointing out that corruption and pomp were the hallmarks of the five years of LDF governance, the former Defence Minister said check and balance were missing for the Chief Minister and Ministers. Collective responsibility was lacking. The government was stubborn and was not ready to change decisions that were opposed by people from different walks of life.

The former Chief Minister said the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would come to power in the State. “Besides the neutral votes, those in the CPI(M) who want to see that the party existed will vote for the UDF.” He was quick to add that he was not against communism.

Up to 60% new faces

People looked forward to a change of government and the Congress had adapted to the ‘changing times’ and to those below 45 years by going for a ‘generational shift’ by announcing 50 to 60% new candidates.

In the UDF, Mr. Antony said, a collective leadership was working to oust the LDF unlike the CPI(M) which was running a one-man show. “The Congress Chief Minister will be the leader of all, powerful, answerable to the UDF and the people.”

The unfortunate incidents over women entry at the Sabarimala temple could have been avoided if the government had consulted stakeholders as demanded by the Opposition. Mr. Antony said he had taken up the issue only after the Chief Minister’s present stance that the Supreme Court verdict would be implemented in consultation with all. For political gains, Mr. Vijayan divided people in the name of renaissance. Traditional rituals should be respected and the Sabarimala issue was going to reflect in the poll.

On the controversial deep-sea fishing, Mr. Antony said the State, all political parties and organisations of fisherfolk had opposed an earlier move by the Centre in this regard. “It had the blessings of Mr. Vijayan. If the coastal people awakes, no one can prevent them. Right of sea will be assured to sons of the sea if the UDF comes to power.”

Development initiatives of the LDF government lacked accountability and transparency. The CAG, Central agencies and even courts were coming under attack from the LDF. Mr. Antony was of the view that the welfare measures and welfare pensions were a continuity of the measures by the successive governments.

BJP’s claims

The BJP’s wish of securing 35 seats would not materialise. The BJP cadres would vote for the CPI(M) to keep the Congress out of power, he said.

The exit of the Kerala Congress (Mani) from the UDF was a closed chapter, but Jose K. Mani would regret the decision, he said.