Retreat meet: cases against resort owners

Cases were filed against the managements of two resorts which provided accommodation to priests to attend a retreat meeting in Munnar from April 13 to 17, violating the COVID-19 protocol,

The meeting resulted in the spread of the virus among the participants and two of them succumbed to the virus. The Devikulam Subcollector on Friday submitted a report to the District Collector on the serious violation of the protocol.

As many as 480 priests and deacons, mostly from Thiruvananthapuram, attended the meeting organised by the CSI (Church of South India) and about 110 persons were infected with COVID-19. The condition of many of them was serious, it was alleged.

Cases were filed against the managements of the resorts as they failed to inform the police or district administration regarding the violations and accommodated a large number of persons resulting in crowding.

Munnar deputy police superintendent R Suresh said that cases were also registered against the organisers and participants of the meeting. The organisers of the event were the first accused in the case and participants the second accused, he said.

A section of the priests who attended the meeting had given a complaint to the Chief Secretary with photos of crowding at the retreat hall.