Retiring Kerala Chief Justice given send-off

Published - July 04, 2024 08:33 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala High Court Chief Justice A.J. Desai speaking at his farewell function organised at the High Court on Thursday.

Chief Justice of Kerala High Court A.J. Desai, who retired on Thursday, was given a send-off at a full court reference held at the High Court.

Speaking at the farewell function, the Chief Justice said that the trend of higher representation of women in the legal profession and judicial services not only reflects societal advancements in the State, but also sets an example for other States in the country to emulate in promoting gender parity in professional fields.

He added that the State’s progressive approach towards gender equality, combined with its strong educational foundation and supportive policies had contributed to a higher representation of women in legal education.

Acting Chief Justice-designate A. Muhamed Mustaqe and Advocate General K. Gopalakrishna Kurup spoke. The function was attended by judges, law officers, lawyers, and office-bearers of the Kerala High Court Advocates Association and Kerala High Court Senior Advocates Association.

