Retired teachers demand pension dues

Nandakumar T 6656 Thiruvananthapuram
October 22, 2022 23:25 IST

A convention of retired government college teachers held here on Saturday decided to join the agitation by UGC/ AICTE/ Medical Education pensioners demanding clearance of pension dues from 2016 and rectification of anomalies in pension fixation, among other things.

V.N.Chandramohanan, general secretary, Kerala Government College Retired Teachers’ Welfare Association, inaugurated the convention. District president P.K.Madhavan Nair presided. The meeting decided to participate in the Secretariat march and dharna to be held on November 16 to press the demands.

