Kerala

Retired teachers demand pension dues

A convention of retired government college teachers held here on Saturday decided to join the agitation by UGC/ AICTE/ Medical Education pensioners demanding clearance of pension dues from 2016 and rectification of anomalies in pension fixation, among other things.

V.N.Chandramohanan, general secretary, Kerala Government College Retired Teachers’ Welfare Association, inaugurated the convention. District president P.K.Madhavan Nair presided. The meeting decided to participate in the Secretariat march and dharna to be held on November 16 to press the demands.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 22, 2022 11:28:05 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/retired-teachers-demand-pension-dues/article66045145.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY