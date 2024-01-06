GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Retired police officer found hanging at Chellanam in Kochi

January 06, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A retired police officer was found hanging in his house at Chellanam on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Gopinathan, 62, who had retired as an assistant sub inspector from Kolamavu station in Idukki district. He had attacked and injured his wife and mother-in-law with a knife before taking his own life, the police said.

The Cheranalloor police have registered a case under IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 307 (attempt to murder). While the condition of his wife Rajashree, 50, was stable, his mother-in-law Ananthavally, 72, remains admitted in the intensive care unit of a private hospital.

The incident reportedly occurred around 12.30 p.m., and the police were alerted by a relative. The police said there seemed to be some issues between the husband and wife for some time before it took a tragic turn.

Helpline – 0484-2540530

