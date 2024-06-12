Retired loco pilots accused of masterminding loco staff strike in Palakkad division

The Palakkad Railway Division has accused a few retired loco pilots of masterminding the ongoing strike by a section of loco running staff under the banner of the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA), an organisation not recognised by Railways.

A section of loco pilots have been striking since June 1 by availing themselves of 46 hours of periodic rest in violation of the Railway Board norms. They have been demanding 46 hours of rest, instead of the existing 30 hours.

“It has been identified that the loco pilots’ strike in Kerala is a plot masterminded by a few retired loco pilots to disrupt the system of train operations by instigating working pilots, especially loco pilots who are not properly aware of the working rules in Railways,” said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) A.K. Chaturvedi.

Less hours

He said the loco pilots in the Palakkad division clocked only 80% of the stipulated working hours compared to the loco pilots in South Western and South Central Railways or Chennai division of the Southern Railway.

The average fortnightly working hours of loco pilots for goods train movement under the Palakkad division is about 80.7 hours, which is far less compared to the Belampalli depot under Secunderabad division of South Central Railway, which is 115.4 hours; the Krishnarajapuram depot under the Bengaluru division of South Western Railway, which is 103 hours; and the Chennai division of Southern Railway, which is 100 hours.

“In India, no similar strikes have been reported elsewhere, which shows that the strike has been influenced by the vested interests of a small group of individuals,” said Mr. Chaturvedi.

He said the activities of the AILRSA were being closely monitored. Warning the striking staff of stringent action, Mr. Chaturvedi said: “The Palakkad division cannot show any leniency to the unlawful behaviour of absenting from duty on completion of rest and demands that are against the approved labour laws, as these activities will systematically disrupt the crew rosters and pave way for more inefficiency and further reduce the already less working hours being clocked by this railway division.”

Mr. Chaturvedi said that the strike also affected the workload of the loco pilots not participating in the strike. “As a result, they are unable to take their permissible resting hours leading to excessive fatigue. Due to this, the Palakkad division is unable to ensure fair and equal working conditions for all loco pilots for maintaining the efficiency of train operations.”

He said the strike affected goods trains and disrupted the transportation of essential foodgrain and petroleum into Kerala through the division. “A total of 46 goods train services have been affected waiting for the crew,” he said.

Mr. Chaturvedi also denied the allegations by the striking loco pilots that some officers in the division were deliberately delaying trains.