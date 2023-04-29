Retired Dy.SP found dead, police suspect suicide

April 29, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) K. Harikrishnan was found dead after being hit by a train at Ramapuram, near Haripad, in Alappuzha early on Saturday. Mr. Harikrishnan was an investigation officer in the solar scam case. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. His car was found parked near the railway track.

Mr. Harikrishnan was a native of Haripad. The Kareelakulangara police said they had registered a case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC). The police reportedly recovered a note left behind by the deceased.

Vigilance case

Mr. Harikrishnan was Perumbavoor Dy.SP. He made headlines when he hastily arrested solar scam accused Saritha S. Nair in 2013 bypassing the investigation officer in the case. He had been criticised by the judicial commission that probed the solar scam case. In 2016, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) registered a case against him for amassing wealth disproportionate to his known source of income. The VACB sleuths then conducted raids at his houses at Haripad and Kayamkulam, and an apartment at Perumbavoor. He was suspended from the service following the Vigilance case.

(Suicide prevention helpline number: DISHA- 0471-2552056, 1056).