ADVERTISEMENT

Retired bank employees disappointed over inordinate delay in pension revision

August 24, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

They say the pension revision has been pending for three decades

The Hindu Bureau

Retired bank employees of public sector banks have expressed strong disappointment and concern over the delay in implementing a revision of their pension which has been pending for over three decades. A coordination committee of the All Kerala Bank Retirees Forum points out that the inordinate delay has affected the quality of lives of about 7,74,515 people in the country because of the increased cost of living. 

“Though six periodical wage revisions have been implemented in the banking industry whenever it became due after the introduction of the pension scheme, the pension was never revised by bankers on the alibi that the present corpus of pension fund is insufficient to meet the cost of pension revision,” says K.T. Babu, a functionary of the coordination committee. 

Functionaries of the organisation say the irony in the banking industry is that an employee who retired as general manager during 2001 in a public sector bank draws less pension than a clerical or even subordinate staff (class III and class IV) who retires now. A general manager retired during 2001 is getting a gross pension of ₹35,640 now, whereas a clerk retired during July 2022 is drawing a pension ₹49,053. The general manager should be receiving ₹85,000 as monthly gross pension now. The bank does not have to shoulder any burden in implementing pension revision as the corpus fund is sufficient and more, they claim.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the very survival of lakhs of retired bank employees solely depends upon the revision of pension, we appeal to all democratic forces and the powers to concede this most justifiable demand of the retired bank employees,” adds E. Radhakrishnan, a retired State bank of India officer. .  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US