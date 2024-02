February 16, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - KOCHI

Caricaturist Rethish Ravi has been selected director of ‘Caritoon’, set to be organised by the Kerala Cartoon Academy in Ernakulam between May 5 and 8.

The event, to be co-organised by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, Kochi Corporation, and the Kerala PR department, will feature over 100 cartoonists. Apart from cartoon exhibitions, there will be seminars and cartoon workshops as part of the event, according to Cartoon Academy Chairman Sudheernath.

