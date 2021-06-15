Rethink plans for offline exams, varsities told

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 June 2021 19:44 IST

Holding exams in the online mode or deducing marks on the basis of previous exams mooted

The Save University Campaign Committee has urged State universities to refrain from holding offline examinations for undergraduate courses in view of the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holding examinations in the online mode or deducing marks on the basis of previous semesters’ marks have been suggested as alternative methods.

A webinar that was inaugurated by former Mahatma Gandhi University and Central University of Kerala Vice Chancellor Jancy James proposed restricting offline examinations for postgraduate courses that have comparatively low number of students.

For UG courses, the online examinations should be held in a manner than enabled students to refer textbooks. The forum also welcomed the decision by APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University to hold online examinations. Committee chairman R.S. Sasikumar presided over the meeting.

The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) has called for cancelling the final-year UG and PG examinations and declaring results of the basis of performances of the previous five semesters. In a petition submitted to Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, AIDSO also demanded steps to expedite inoculation among college students to enable their return for offline classes. The government must also consider minimising examinations by holding them only at the end of the second and fourth semesters.