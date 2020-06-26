Retests for students missing exams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

KTU tentatively plans to conduct them in October for final-year students

State universities have clarified that special examinations will be conducted at a later stage for those unable to appear for the ongoing round of examinations.

The recent spurt in COVID-19 cases in the State has led to an increase in the number of containment zones, prompting authorities to restrict public mobility in such areas. While the government has maintained that students appearing for exams will be permitted to travel outside the containment zones, several logistical issues, including arranging separate rooms for such students and the anxiety that is bound to be felt among other examinees, are among factors causing distress for the students and teachers alike.

Many appeals

Shashi Tharoor, MP, wrote twice to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to highlight the woes of students, including those of Kerala University, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU), and Mahatma Gandhi University, and demanded a review of the exam schedule. Adoor Prakash, MP, sought postponement of the final-year examinations of the KTU that are set to begin on July 1.

The universities, many of which are halfway through with the pending exams, have identified centres in each district outside their respective jurisdiction and in Lakshadweep to enable students to appear for the papers at places of their convenience.

Distance-education too

According to Kerala University Pro Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar, all efforts are being made to ensure maximum possible attendance for the examinations.

“In the case of students who found it difficult to attend the examinations owing to reasons pertaining to the pandemic, they will be allowed to appear for special exams that will be considered as equivalent to the original exams and not supplementary,” he said, adding that the option was applicable for students pursuing distance-education programmes also.

According to official sources, the KTU has tentatively planned on conducting special exams in October for the final-year students who are unable to appear for the exams beginning July 1. Mahatma Gandhi University too has decided to organise exams for those who face hardships in attending them now.