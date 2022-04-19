Retail chain to market ‘Made in Kerala’ products: Minister

Social media campaign to create 1 lakh MSMEs launched

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said the government is striving to establish shops that exclusively sell ‘Made in Kerala’ products on the lines of supermarket chains in each panchayat in Kerala.

He was speaking on Tuesday after launching the first of five promotional videos of an ongoing social media campaign to create 1 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the State during the current fiscal that is being observed as the ‘Entrepreneurship Year’. Nearly ₹120 crore has been earmarked for the project.

Pointing out that the Industries Department has been collaborating with various departments including Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Tourism and Local Self-Government Institutions for the programme, steps were in its final phase for appointing 1,175 people to the posts of professional interns.

Mr. Rajeeve said the government will strengthen the existing network for the sale of Kerala-brand products. He also stressed on the need for a change in the public perception about entrepreneurship.

Industries Department and NoRKA principal secretary Suman Billa, who chaired the function, said developed economies in Europe drew up to 65% of the industrial GDP from small and medium-sized enterprises.

He stressed on the need to create a cluster-based approach where there can be several industries that are co-located in a geographical area. The ongoing campaign is aimed at nurturing an entrepreneurial spirit among people, he added.

Industries and Commerce Department principal secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, director S. Harikishore, Kerala State Industries Development Corporation (KSIDC) managing director M.G. Rajamanickam and Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) chairman Shaji N. Karun also participated in the function held at the Kalabhavan Theatre here.