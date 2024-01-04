GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Resurgence seen in coir sector: Kerala Industries Minister

Five new products developed by the National Coir Research and Management Institute launched

January 04, 2024 10:52 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

There has been a resurgence in the coir sector owing to increase in production and procurement, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve has said.

He was speaking after the launch of five new products developed by the National Coir Research and Management Institute (NCRMI) here. These include coir divider, CocoAura, digital coir runnage meter, Coconurture, and Trichopith Pro.

The Minister said development of products needed by the market was the aim of the institute. This would be possible through product diversification. There was need to transfer the technology developed and create products using it, he said.

Coir road divider is a low-cost technology developed by the NCRMI that is different from the traditional way of road construction. The characteristics of the road divider include limited soil requirement, ability to absorb water, and beautification. CocoAura is an air freshener developed from coirpith and plants and made using essential oils. It is available in five forms - gel, fibre, sachet, granulet, and vent clips.

The digital coir runnage meter determines the runnage of coir yarn in under a minute. It helps fix the runnage of various coir yarns more precisely through LCD display.

Coconurture is an organic potting mixture needed for plant growth, made from powdered coir husk, pith, and cow dung and limited soil.

Trichopth Pro is a product that expedites composting.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, and Coir Development Director Anie Jula Thomas were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.