Resume search for Arjun, Pinarayi writes to Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday urged his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah to resume the search operations to find Arjun, the truck driver who went missing in the Shirur landslide in Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vijayan, who visited Arjun’s family on Sunday, said in a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that he had been given to understand that the search for Arjun would be resumed on Sunday. But it is understood that it has not yet been resumed, Mr. Vijayan said.

Mr. Vijayan said he was writing the letter “to share the anxiety and sorrow of the family members of Arjun, as he has been missing for quite a long time.”

The district administration of Uttara Kannada had temporarily called off the search in the last week of July following difficulties faced by divers in the turbulent Gangavali river. On July 28, Mr. Vijayan had written to Siddaramaiah to continue the search until it yielded results.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.