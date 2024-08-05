ADVERTISEMENT

Resume search for Arjun, Pinarayi writes to Siddaramaiah

Published - August 05, 2024 05:32 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visits truck driver Arjun’s house. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday urged his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah to resume the search operations to find Arjun, the truck driver who went missing in the Shirur landslide in Karnataka.

Mr. Vijayan, who visited Arjun’s family on Sunday, said in a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that he had been given to understand that the search for Arjun would be resumed on Sunday. But it is understood that it has not yet been resumed, Mr. Vijayan said.

Mr. Vijayan said he was writing the letter “to share the anxiety and sorrow of the family members of Arjun, as he has been missing for quite a long time.”

The district administration of Uttara Kannada had temporarily called off the search in the last week of July following difficulties faced by divers in the turbulent Gangavali river. On July 28, Mr. Vijayan had written to Siddaramaiah to continue the search until it yielded results.

