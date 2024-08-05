GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Resume search for Arjun, Pinarayi writes to Siddaramaiah

Published - August 05, 2024 05:32 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visits truck driver Arjun’s house.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visits truck driver Arjun’s house. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday urged his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah to resume the search operations to find Arjun, the truck driver who went missing in the Shirur landslide in Karnataka.

Mr. Vijayan, who visited Arjun’s family on Sunday, said in a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that he had been given to understand that the search for Arjun would be resumed on Sunday. But it is understood that it has not yet been resumed, Mr. Vijayan said.

Mr. Vijayan said he was writing the letter “to share the anxiety and sorrow of the family members of Arjun, as he has been missing for quite a long time.”

The district administration of Uttara Kannada had temporarily called off the search in the last week of July following difficulties faced by divers in the turbulent Gangavali river. On July 28, Mr. Vijayan had written to Siddaramaiah to continue the search until it yielded results.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.