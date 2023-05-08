ADVERTISEMENT

Results of meetings in Rome in due course, says Cardinal

May 08, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, who led members of the permanent Synod for meetings in Rome, has said that the results of the meetings will be known in due course of time.

In a letter on Monday after his return from Rome, addressing bishops, priests, consecrated persons, and the faithful here, the Cardinal said the team from Ernakulam “held a very detailed discussion” with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State in the Vatican, and Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches.

“We presented to them the situation in the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly. They listened to us and made an assessment of the situation. The results of the meeting will come in due course of time,” said the Cardinal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to appeal to members of the Church to desist from public comments and speculations, which would further disturb the unity of the Church.

Meanwhile, Father Antony Vadakkekara, secretary of the Syro-Malabar Church media commission, said in a telecast on Shekinah News that the team led by the Cardinal and comprising archbishops Mathew Moolakkat, Andrews Thazhath, Joseph Perumthottam and Joseph Pamplany had held discussions in Rome. He added that the talks in Rome were fruitful, and that the members of the permanent Synod, who held the discussions, had received creative suggestions from the Vatican to address all issues. The Synod will now adopt measures to implement the suggestions.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US