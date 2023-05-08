Results of meetings in Rome in due course, says Cardinal

May 08, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KOCHI

Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, who led members of the permanent Synod for meetings in Rome, has said that the results of the meetings will be known in due course of time.

In a letter on Monday after his return from Rome, addressing bishops, priests, consecrated persons, and the faithful here, the Cardinal said the team from Ernakulam “held a very detailed discussion” with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State in the Vatican, and Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches.

“We presented to them the situation in the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly. They listened to us and made an assessment of the situation. The results of the meeting will come in due course of time,” said the Cardinal.

He went on to appeal to members of the Church to desist from public comments and speculations, which would further disturb the unity of the Church.

Meanwhile, Father Antony Vadakkekara, secretary of the Syro-Malabar Church media commission, said in a telecast on Shekinah News that the team led by the Cardinal and comprising archbishops Mathew Moolakkat, Andrews Thazhath, Joseph Perumthottam and Joseph Pamplany had held discussions in Rome. He added that the talks in Rome were fruitful, and that the members of the permanent Synod, who held the discussions, had received creative suggestions from the Vatican to address all issues. The Synod will now adopt measures to implement the suggestions.