Results of first KTU BTech batch out

Less than 37% students of the first BTech batch under the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) have cleared their final-year examinations. Besides, the pass percentage of women graduates were double that of their male counterparts.
Vice Chancellor Rajasree M.S. formally declared the results of the first batch here on Saturday. Registering a pass percentage of 36.41%, a total of 12,803 students of the total 35,104 who appeared for the final examination have cleared their course.
While women students registered a pass percentage of 51.2% (7,255 out of 14,171 students) that of men stood at 25.5% (5,548 out of 20,933). Dr. Rajasree attributed the dismal pass statistics to the fact that many students failed in one or two subjects in their final-semester examination.
