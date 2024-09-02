Restroom for tourist taxi drivers mandatory in hotels

In a major labour-friendly initiative in the tourism sector, the State government has made it mandatory for classified hotels and tourist accommodation units in the State to provide restrooms and other basic facilities to tourist taxi drivers carrying domestic and foreign tourists in their vehicles.

The decision has been taken in view of the vital role played by taxi drivers in the tourism industry, ensuring safe and comfortable movement of tourists across the State.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyashad convened a meeting of various stakeholders, including drivers’ unions, in January to look into the issues faced by the drivers. Following discussions, the authorities concerned were directed to work out the guidelines for ensuring clean restroom facilities for taxi drivers, as part of initiatives to create a supportive and inclusive environment for all stakeholders in the tourism sector.

A recent Government Order issued in this regard said “all the hotels and tourism accommodation units in Kerala shall henceforth provide ample restroom facilities including bathroom facilities for taxi drivers who transport domestic and international tourists to various tourist destinations in and around the State.

The Tourism department also has plans to issue special identity cards to tourist taxi drivers and hold awareness sessions for them.

