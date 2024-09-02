GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Restroom for tourist taxi drivers mandatory in hotels

The Tourism department also has plans to issue special identity cards to tourist taxi drivers and hold awareness sessions for them.

Published - September 02, 2024 08:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a major labour-friendly initiative in the tourism sector, the State government has made it mandatory for classified hotels and tourist accommodation units in the State to provide restrooms and other basic facilities to tourist taxi drivers carrying domestic and foreign tourists in their vehicles.

The decision has been taken in view of the vital role played by taxi drivers in the tourism industry, ensuring safe and comfortable movement of tourists across the State.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyashad convened a meeting of various stakeholders, including drivers’ unions, in January to look into the issues faced by the drivers. Following discussions, the authorities concerned were directed to work out the guidelines for ensuring clean restroom facilities for taxi drivers, as part of initiatives to create a supportive and inclusive environment for all stakeholders in the tourism sector.

A recent Government Order issued in this regard said “all the hotels and tourism accommodation units in Kerala shall henceforth provide ample restroom facilities including bathroom facilities for taxi drivers who transport domestic and international tourists to various tourist destinations in and around the State.

The Tourism department also has plans to issue special identity cards to tourist taxi drivers and hold awareness sessions for them.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.