Restroom, bus shelters inaugurated

July 24, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Transport Minister Antony Raju on Monday inaugurated a rest room at Kesavadasapuram and ‘high-tech’ bus shelters at Pottakuzhy and Pattom junction that were constructed using the Legislative Assembly Constituency Asset Development Fund allocated by Vattiyurkavu MLA, V.K. Prasanth. The facility at Kesavadasapuram comprise restroom, toilets and breastfeeding rooms. Besides being secured with a surveillance camera system, the building that has been constructed on the compound of the Kedaram shopping complex also has ramp access for the benefit of differently-abled people.

Designed with comfortable seats, the bus shelters offers free Wi-Fi and FM radio connectivity. It will also enable users to utilise mobile charging points and televisions that have been installed at the facilities. Similar high-tech bus shelters had been earlier inaugurated at Kesavadasapuram and Nanthencode.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.