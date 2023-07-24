Restroom, bus shelters inaugurated

July 24, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Transport Minister Antony Raju on Monday inaugurated a rest room at Kesavadasapuram and ‘high-tech’ bus shelters at Pottakuzhy and Pattom junction that were constructed using the Legislative Assembly Constituency Asset Development Fund allocated by Vattiyurkavu MLA, V.K. Prasanth. The facility at Kesavadasapuram comprise restroom, toilets and breastfeeding rooms. Besides being secured with a surveillance camera system, the building that has been constructed on the compound of the Kedaram shopping complex also has ramp access for the benefit of differently-abled people.

Designed with comfortable seats, the bus shelters offers free Wi-Fi and FM radio connectivity. It will also enable users to utilise mobile charging points and televisions that have been installed at the facilities. Similar high-tech bus shelters had been earlier inaugurated at Kesavadasapuram and Nanthencode.