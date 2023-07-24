HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Restroom, bus shelters inaugurated

July 24, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Transport Minister Antony Raju inaugurating a restroom at Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday

Transport Minister Antony Raju inaugurating a restroom at Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday

Transport Minister Antony Raju on Monday inaugurated a rest room at Kesavadasapuram and ‘high-tech’ bus shelters at Pottakuzhy and Pattom junction that were constructed using the Legislative Assembly Constituency Asset Development Fund allocated by Vattiyurkavu MLA, V.K. Prasanth. The facility at Kesavadasapuram comprise restroom, toilets and breastfeeding rooms. Besides being secured with a surveillance camera system, the building that has been constructed on the compound of the Kedaram shopping complex also has ramp access for the benefit of differently-abled people.

Designed with comfortable seats, the bus shelters offers free Wi-Fi and FM radio connectivity. It will also enable users to utilise mobile charging points and televisions that have been installed at the facilities. Similar high-tech bus shelters had been earlier inaugurated at Kesavadasapuram and Nanthencode.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.