Restrictions to be tightened in Kottayam

Taking into account a steady increase in the number of primary contacts of COVID-19 patients in the district, the district administration has decided to tighten the lockdown restrictions.

In a statement, District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu said strict action would be initiated against those violating the regulations imposed to prevent the spread of the disease.

“More than 3,000 people are under surveillance in their respective houses here. They include people from infected countries and other States. Among them, 200 people have come into direct contact with positive cases while 93 are secondary contacts. None of them currently exhibit symptoms of the virus infection,” the Collector said.

The district administration, the Health Department and the police have put in place precautionary steps to prevent spread of the disease within the surveillance period of 28 days and thereby preventing community transmission.

Drones deployed

District Police Chief G. Jaidev, in a separate statement, said public surveillance had been intensified by deploying drone cameras to more areas. The police had so far registered about 2,700 cases and seized about 700 vehicles since the start of the lockdown.

Health authorities here on Monday identified nine more primary contacts of COVID-19 patients in other districts, taking the total number of primary contacts to 214.

Three in isolation wards

Meanwhile, two Idukki natives and one from Pathanamthitta were admitted to the isolation ward at Government Medical College Hospital here during the day. At the same time, 140 persons were relieved from home isolation.

Meanwhile, the Kottayam district panchayat has allocated ₹25 lakh to augment the facilities in the District General Hospital, a designated COVID-19 care centre. The funds will be used for setting up isolation pay-ward, isolation ICU, ventilators and for buying personal protection equipment (PPE) kit for employees, masks and sanitisers and ensuring sufficient quantity of medicines.

Medicines

In view of the lockdown restrictions, the panchayat decided to provide life-saving medicines to people who had undergone organ transplants for a period of one month.

While the people belonging to the below the poverty line (BPL) will be given medicines free of cost, those in the above the poverty line (APL) category will have to bear the cost of medicines.

For details, call: 94002 68137 or 98473 93712.