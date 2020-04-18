Restrictions to be eased in Kottayam

A meeting convened by Food and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman here on Saturday decided on the easing of the lockdown restrictions in Kottayam, which is classified as a Green zone for the COVID-19 outbreak.

The relaxations on restrictions, finalised in consultations with District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu, District Police Chief G Jayadev and various department heads, will come into effect on April 21.

As per it, all government offices in the district will function normally from April 21. In view of the strict restrictions on inter-district travel, employees from other districts who work in Kottayam should stay within the district's limits.

In quarantine

Employees from Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, which together have been classified as the Red zone, will have to remain in quarantine for 14 days when they reach Kottayam.

These 14 days will be regarded as part of their duty. Infrared thermometers will be provided to check the body temperature of employees at major offices.

Inter-State and inter-district travels are prohibited and special permission should be sought in case of emergency.

No special permit or pass is required to travel within the district. A maximum of two adults in addition to the driver and two children under the age of 15 are permitted to travel in private vehicles.

Educational institutions, student hostels, training centres will continue to remain closed. Other accommodation facilities, including working women’s hostels, are permitted.

Not more than 20 persons will be permitted in ceremonies related to marriage or funeral service.

The ban on opening of religious shrines and gatherings too will continue. Movie theatres, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, parks, bars and auditoriums will remain shut.

Concessions will be permitted to all activities relating to farming and agriculture while factories and industrial units are also permitted to work.