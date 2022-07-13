Restrictions on tourists in Wayanad
The District Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday banned the entry of tourists to the En Uru tribal heritage village at Lakkidi and Thollayiram Kandy, a tourist destination near Meppadi, on Thursday and Friday in the wake of heavy rains in Wayanad.
The authority also opened 24/7 taluk-level emergency control rooms to tackle rain-related calamities.
The public can contact Sulthan Bathery taluk: 04936 220296, : 04936 223355, 9447097707, 9447097707; Mananthavady: 04935 240231, 04935 241111, 9446637748, 9447097704, and Vythiri: 04936 255229, 04936 256100, 8590842965, 9447097705. District emergency operating centre: 1077 (toll free), 04936 204151, 9562804151, 8078409770.
