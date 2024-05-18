GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Restrictions on tourism activities in Idukki in view of red alert

Two shutters of the Malankara dam raised by 10 cm each on Saturday evening

Published - May 18, 2024 09:15 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Two shutters of the Malankara dam in Idukki was opened on Saturday evening.

Two shutters of the Malankara dam in Idukki was opened on Saturday evening. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After the India Meteorological department (IMD) issued a red alert for the district on Sunday and Monday, the district administration has directed the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and Tourism department to restrict tourism activities in Idukki.  

Idukki DTPC secretary Jitheesh Jose said here on Saturday that the Kolukkumalai jeep safari has been suspended for Sunday and Monday. “In the wake of the red alert, restrictions will be imposed on DTPC destinations in Idukki. If we experience heavy wind and rainfall, entry to the Cantilever Glass Bridge at Wagamon and boating services under DTPC destinations will also be suspended,” said Mr. Jose. 

Mr. Jose said that the district had witnessed a heavy rush of tourists for several days. “All DTPC centres will be open on Sunday and Monday and restrictions will be imposed based on the weather situation,” he said.

The district administration has banned mining and quarrying activities on Sunday and Monday. Control rooms have been set up at Thodupuzha, Idukki, Udumbanchola, Devikulam, and Peerumade taluks. It has directed tahsildars to prepare a list of people to be relocated to safer places in emergency situations. 

Highest rainfall

Two shutters of the Malankara dam were raised by 10 cm each on Saturday evening. Idukki taluk received the highest rainfall of 39.4 mm in the past 24 hours. Peerumade taluk received 30.5 mm rainfall, Thodupuzha taluk 31.02 mm, Devikulam taluk 15.2 mm, and Udumbanchola taluk received 1 mm of rainfall. 

