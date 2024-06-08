GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Restrictions on Petta-Kannammoola road

June 08, 2024 - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Restrictions on Petta-Kannammoola road

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic restrictions will come into effect from Monday owing to work on the road stretch from Pettah to Kannammoola.

According to an official release, the City police will restrict vehicular flow from Pallimukku near Pettah towards Kannammoola from 7 a.m. on Monday.

All heavy vehicles including KSRTC buses will be required to proceed along Pallimukku, Pattoor, General Hospital and Palayam. Those headed for the Pallimukku-Kannammoola road from East Fort will have to proceed through Palayam and Pattom.

On the other hand, light motor vehicles will be required to use the Naalumukku-Kannammoola one-way road to proceed towards both directions until the completion of the work.

