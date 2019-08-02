Restrictions on land mutation at Marayur

Devikulam Subcollector Renu Raj on Friday issued orders imposing restrictions on land mutation of sugar cane fields at Marayur in the wake of reports that the land mafia was selling land as plots after grabbing it from farmers. The restriction has been imposed in block 47 and 48, according to a Revenue Department official.

Before the registration of land, owners should get permission from the Devikulam Revenue Divisional Office (RDO), said an official.

Large swathes of sugar cane farms were filled by the land mafia and were being resold as plots at high prices misusing the exemption of rules on conversion of land given to farmers to construct houses.

The sugar cane fields in Marayur were once paddy fields. Large-scale land filling was reported from Sahayagiri, Kudavayal, Indira Nagar, Pattom Colony, Meladi and Puthuchivayal.

In May, District Collector H. Dinesan visited the area following media reports about large-scale land-filling and asked the Subcollector to give a report in this regard. Following the visit, Mr. Dinesan cancelled the mutation of land reclaimed for reselling in Marayur and Kanthalloor region.

The famous Marayur Jaggery recently received Geographical Indication (GI tag) from the Central government. It was pointed out that land filling would adversely affect jaggery production in the region.

Eco-sensitive area

In addition, Marayur is a rain-shadow region and an ecologically sensitive area in the eastern side of the Western Ghats. It was pointed out that land-filling would affect water availability and traditional farming in the area.

Once known as the rice bowl of Idukki, farmers in the region shifted to sugar cane cultivation after the depletion of groundwater level.