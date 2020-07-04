Restrictions on home delivery in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 July 2020

Zomato food delivery agent tests positive for the infection

With a Zomato food delivery agent from Palayam testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the city Corporation has decided to stop all home deliveries in the 12 containment zones in the capital. In the rest of the city, payment for food deliveries have to be done online, as cash on delivery has been suspended temporarily, said Mayor K.Sreekumar.

The 27-year old from Kunnathukal has been staying in a lodge behind the fish market in Palayam market. After he started showing symptoms, he home-quarantined. The samples were collected on July 1. The Palayam area was declared a containment zone two days back and the market as well as the Saphalyam complex closed down after an employee at a shop here tested positive.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday evening, Mr.Sreekumar said that since many of those on home quarantine depend on online food delivery services, delivery agents have to take utmost care.

“The delivery agents have to strictly follow all protocols. They should avoid any kind of contact and do the delivery without stepping in,” said Mr.Sreekumar.

He said that the CCTV cameras in malls and supermarkets will be connected to the control room in the city Corporation to monitor crowds and take immediate action, when any surge is noted in any place.

Poonthura is another area of concern for the Corporation officials, with four cases having no known sources. The Corporation will on Sunday open a control room specifically for the Poonthura region. A health squad will also be deployed for Poonthura and surrounding wards considering the prevailing situation.

The city Corporation's emergency response team carried out disinfecting activities near the Armed Reserve Police Camp at Nandavanam, Paruthikuzhy and Poonthura, where cases were reported in the past two days.