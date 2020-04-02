Restrictions in fishing partially lifted

Restrictions on fishing have been partially lifted in the State with the government allowing country craft to venture into the sea from April 4 to ensure the livelihood of fishermen and food security. However, the restrictions will not be applicable to Kasaragod in view of the large number of COVID-19 cases there.

Trawlers and fishing using gill nets (kambavala) and boat siene (thattamadi) would remain banned, Minister for Fisheries and Harbour Engineering J. Mercykutty Amma told a press conference on Thursday.

The fishermen have been allowed to sell their catch without going for open auction. Henceforth, the price of fish will be decided by the Harbour Management Society headed by the respective District Collector. The price of fish will be fixed daily depending on its availability and the price fixed by the society will be applicable for the entire district.

The Fisheries Department has developed IT application to enable hassle-free selling of fish through advanced booking. Vehicles will be allowed entry into the harbour for purchase of fish on the basis of the booking.

Overcrowding will not be allowed in fishing harbours and fish landing centres. For those engaged in small business, market points will be worked out and Matsyafed will make available fish at these points. But, the quantity of fish needed will have to be intimated to the society in advance.

The fish markets will function from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. only and those coming to purchase fish will have to maintain a distance of one metre. The centres and markets that flout the rules will be closed down, the Minister said.