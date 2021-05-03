Restrictions get rigorous from today

Bar on unessential travel, crowding, indoor dining in restaurants

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the State will further ratchet up restrictions on daily life from Tuesday.

The extra curbs would continue till May 9. They were imperative to retard the momentum of the raging COVID-19 pandemic. The 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew would remain.

The State police would fan out early Tuesday to prevent crowding and unessential travel. People should have a valid reason to venture out. Travellers should carry identity cards and affidavit detailing their purpose of travel.

Even those travelling alone in vehicles should wear masks. Shoppers should restrict themselves to neighbourhood stalls. They should not travel far away from their homes to purchase essentials.

The government has exempted essential services, including private couriers, from the restrictions. There was no ban on e-commerce activity. Vehicle repair and service centres could open for business.

The government has banned indoor dining. But restaurants could allow takeaways and facilitate home delivery. Shops selling food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, dairy products and meat and fish stalls could open. So could hotels.

Markets could open for business. However, market committees should ensure that vendors maintain a physical distance of at least 2 m from each other. They should wear masks and gloves mandatorily.

Cinema and television serial companies should wind up production for now. Banks should close at 2 p.m. Bank authorities should not transfer employees, task them to canvass customers or set business targets for workers till the pandemic abated.

Two masks

The State aimed to do without activities that would necessitate people to gather. Mr. Vijayan urged the public to postpone celebratory events, suspend non-essential travel and wear two masks in public.

The government has formed ward level committees to monitor the pandemic situation at the grass roots level. The committees comprise a police officer, health worker, volunteer and the elected LSGI functionary. They would keep a tab on COVID-19 patients and those under quarantine in their respective panchayat or municipal wards. The members would also extend help to citizens in need.