Restrictions eased along coastal belt

Many places in the region have become containment zones

The district administration on Sunday eased curbs that have been in effect along the coastal belt for over a month.

While the existing critical containment zone has been relaxed from Sunday midnight, many places in the region have become containment zones with a lesser degree of restrictions.

These include the Valiathura, Beemapally, Beemapally East, Manikyavilakam, Puthenpally, Poonthura, Thiruvallam, Vellar, Harbour, Vizhinjam, Kottapuram, and Mullur wards of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation; Anchuthengu and Karumkulam grama panchayats; Pozhikara, Pulunthuruthi, and Muthalapozhi wards in Chirayinkeezhu grama panchayat; Mariyanad South, Mariyanad North, and Thumba wards in Kadinamkulam grama panchayat; Pulinkudi, Adimalathura, Ampalathumoola, Chowara, Mannottukonam, and Mannakkallu wards in Kottukal grama panchayat; Poovar bund, Poovar town, Poovar, Beach, Varavilathoppu, Erikkaluvila, and TB wards in Poovar grama panchayat; and Uchakada, Perumbazhinji, Pozhiyoor, Poyppallivilakam, Kollamkodu, Mullassery, Paruthiyoor, Pozhikkara beach, Vengadambu, Poozhikunnu, High School, and Ooramvila wards in Kulathoor grama panchayat.

All the remaining wards of all the coastal panchayats will be treated as part of buffer zone where surveillance and containment efforts will continue.

In the containment zones, fishing will be permitted in accordance with the standard operating procedure issued by the District Collector. All Central and State government offices and other public and private establishments are permitted to function with 50% maximum staff from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Banks and other financial institutions will also be permitted to function with 50% maximum staff in their normal hours of business.

Shops are permitted to function from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. While hotels and restaurants can function only with takeaway counters, no tea shops and in-house dining in hotels are permitted. Only a maximum of 20 people can attend functions, including weddings and funerals.

Restrictions

Residents will not be permitted to move out of containment zones for any purpose other than essential needs. The entry and exit to and from the coastal wards will be regulated by the police. While congested markets, including fish markets, will continue to remain closed, fish sale will be permitted locally within wards.

All educational institutions will remain closed and examinations suspended within the containment zones. Night curfew will continue to be in force from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.