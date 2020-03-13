Restrictions at religious institutions

Thrissur

13 March 2020 23:32 IST

Churches have cancelled retreats and special prayers during the period of lent

Various religious institutions have initiated preventive measures against COVID-19.

Muslim religious institutions will stop the facility for cleaning the body before prayers. A meeting of religious leaders called by the District Collector on Friday took the decision. Handwash solutions and sanitisers will be provided at the religious institutions. The prayers on Fridays will be restricted to 15-20 minutes.

Churches have cancelled retreats and special prayers during the period of lent. Religious classes of Christian institutions and those of madrasas have been requested to stop. The Collector requested various religious organisations to avoid group prayers.

Avoid celebrations

Weddings and other celebrations should be avoided. People under house quarantine should not attend functions and should not get married. The Assyrian Church of the East has cancelled Sunday Mass till March 31.

A press release from Archbishop Mar Aprem said this was to cooperate with the initiatives of the Health Department to prevent further spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Chemistry Department of St. Thomas’ College has started distributing hand sanitisers for the public.