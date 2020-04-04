Restriction at Bavali check-post eased

The Wayanad district administration on Saturday eased restrictions on movement at the Bavali check-post on the Kerala-Karnataka border.

A meeting chaired by Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran here on Saturday to assess the measures adopted by various departments to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the district decided to allow people in Bairakuppa area in Mysuru district of Karnataka with critical health issues to cross the border for better treatment in various hospitals in Wayanad. However, the details of patients must be produced at the check-post.

The meeting directed officials of the Drugs Control Department to conduct raids in medical shops to prevent the charging of exorbitant rates for essential medicines. It directed Health Department officials to discharge people, including tribespeople from Coorg in Karnataka, who had been staying in COVID-19 care centres in the district after their quarantine period.

As many as 10,907 people, including three COVID-19-positive patients, are under observation in the district. The administration has intensified restrictions on visitors from districts identified as COVID-19 hotspots in the State.