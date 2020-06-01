Restricted passenger train services begin from Kerala

The ‘graded restoration’ of the passenger train services in the railway network of Kerala commenced with the 02076 Jan Shatabdi Special train leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kozhikode on Monday.

Of the 600 passengers who had reserved to travel from Thiruvananthapuram Central Station, 585 boarded the train that left at 5.45 a.m. railway sources said. The second train to leave was the 06302 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Ernakulam Junction daily special at 7.45 a.m.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the Railways to handle the passengers with entry and exit points being regulated. Only passengers with confirmed tickets who arrived 90 minutes before the departure of the train were allowed to move to the platform. Face masks were compulsory and thermal screening was carried out and only asymptomatic people were allowed to travel. Entry of passengers to the platform was closed 15 minutes before the train departed.

The Railways early on Monday decided to operate the 02082/02081 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Kannur–Thiruvananthapuram Central Jan Shatabdi special trains (five days a week), which were notified to run between Thiruvananthapuram Central–Kannur, only on the Thiruvananthapuram Central–Kozhikode – Thiruvananthapuram Central corridor.

Restricting the train up to Kozhikode was in keeping with the request of the State and this would be effective from Monday, a top railway official said. According to this, the 02082 Jan Shatabdi special will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 2.45 p.m. daily, except on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and reach Kozhikode at 10.17 p.m. The 02081 Jan Shatabdi special will leave Kozhikode at 6.05 a.m. daily, except on Wednesdays and Sundays, to reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 2.25 p.m.

The 02618/02617 Hazrat Nizamuddin- Ernakulam- Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Express, 06345/06346 Mumbai LTT- Thiruvananthapuram Central- Mumbai LTT Netravati Express, 12283/12284 Ernakulam- Nizamuddin- Ernakulam Duronto Express are the long distance trains that will start running from Monday.

These trains are part of the 200 trains that will be run in the country in addition to the 30 special passenger trains that started operations on May 12, as well as the Shramik Specials for the return of the stranded migrant workers.

In long distance trains, passengers will have to carry their own linen and blankets as these items will not be provided on the trains. All passengers have been asked to download and use the Aarogya Setu application.

Train rescheduled

Meanwhile, the 06346 Thiruvananthapuram Central– Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special, scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 9.30 a.m. on June 1 and 2, has been rescheduled to leave at 10.30 a.m.