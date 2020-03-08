Restrict to 400-450 wordsGuiding them on matters of menstruation and sex- with pic (sent to tvnewsdesk)

Dr.Shanthi Ganga had the shock of her life time when she asked girls in one of her menstrual awareness classes about how they disposed off their used sanitary napkins. “I wash it, remove the cotton inside and flush it, and then burn the rest”, was the standard reply from a large number of them. The reason sited was 'Sarpadosham' (Serpant curse) which is instigated by burning of blood and could allegedly lead to infertility in future. Apparently, even non-Hindus believed in it and the culprits were mostly their own mothers.

“After every session with the girls, I feel like having another with their mothers who induce such ridiculous and unscientific notions among their daughters”, said Dr.Shanthi, a practicing Ayurveda physician in Kozhikode, who has been providing menstrual awareness/ hygiene and sex education classes free of cost to teenagers in government schools for the last four years.

“I do not want to touch the aspect of belief. But this method of disposal of sanitary napkins is purely unscientific. What appears like cotton inside them, is actually super absorbent polymer that bloats when put in water and eventually leads to clogging of the toilet pipes”, she explained. Ironically, the girls, even while accepting her advice to burn the napkins completely, are in no position to challenge their mothers. That is not the end of superstition regarding periods. A large majority still believes that menstrual blood was impure blood being discarded by the body.

Dr.Shanthi, in her classes, have been trying to promote eco-friendly menstrual hygiene methods like cloth pads and menstrual cups instead of plastic sanitary napkins. Interestingly, most teenage girls have heard about the menstrual cups, but had never seen one until Dr.Shanthi introduced it to them. But none of them wanted to use it for fear of losing their 'virginity' (hymen). “They are not in a position to understand the conflicts on the concept of virginity”, she said. She holds separate menstrual awareness classes for boys so that they understand that it is not something to be stigmatised and treat the women in their life properly.

The sex education classes are also held separately for boys and girls. “These kids are very advanced in their knowledge of sex as compared to the generation before them. But they are thoroughly misinformed too, leading to several complications in their sex life”, Dr.Shanthi said, adding that she did not want to talk morality to the children, whose concepts on it were quite different. “I just talk about safety and the right procedures. This is important as most of them are exposed to pornography and are guided by those videos”, she added.

It was a discussion on how the biology teachers in schools skipped the lesson on the reproductive system, at a friendly gathering a few years ago, that led Dr.Shanthi Ganga to take up sex and menstrual education classes and is more motivated to go ahead after her gruesome experiences of four years. Despite the unwanted attention from sexually frustrated men, which she tend to ignore as occupational hazard, she sees flashes of light at the end of the tunnel. “The positive responses from children who benefited from my classes that flood my inbox every day, is all that I need”, she summarised.

Eom/Aabha