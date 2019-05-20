Restoring a canal to its past glory

A group of around 3,000 villagers have joined hands to spring an old canal back to life at Nedumudi in Kuttanad.

Once a navigable waterway, the 2.5-km-long Thottuvathalathodu lost its glory due to waste dumping and aquatic weed infestation. However, with the efforts of local residents the canal got a major revamp last week.

“In the past, the villagers used the canal for navigation, irrigating fields and fishing. But after roads were constructed in the area, people abandoned it.

Clogged

Further, the canal got clogged with aquatic weed and flow became stagnant. But on Saturday we came together and revived it,” said a villager.

As part of the restoration of the canal, the villagers removed aquatic weed, deepened the channel and increased the height of bunds. For the purpose, 300 families residing on the banks of the canal, along with other villagers, constituted six clusters for carrying out various works.

The majority of the people took part in the restoration drive. A team was assigned to provide drinking water and food. The Health Department assisted the villagers in taking necessary preventive measures during the drive.

Further, the residents have made arrangements to protect the canal and prevent dumping of waste into it. According to the villagers, the decision to clean the waterbody before the onset of the southwest monsoon will help in smooth flow of water and prevent flooding in the region. Kuttanad, a water-logged region, has a wide network of canals.

Poor state

However, most of the canals are in poor state due to aquatic weed infestation and lack of maintenance.

The State government, after last year’s flood devastation, has started renovation of canals in Alappuzha district. As the first phase of the project, nine major canals and 15 sub-canals are being cleaned and deepened. Earlier, the State government had sanctioned ₹108 crore under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for the project, which will be completed in four phases. A sum of ₹39 crore will be utilised in the initial phase.