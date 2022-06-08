Restore Kerala’s wheat, kerosene allocation in full: CPI tells Centre

Slashing wheat and kerosene allocation will lead to food scarcity and price rise: CPI State executive

Slashing wheat and kerosene allocation will lead to food scarcity and price rise: CPI State executive

The Centre’s decision to slash Kerala’s wheat and kerosene allocation will lead to food scarcity and price rise, the CPI State executive said on Wednesday. The CPI, in a resolution, demanded that the Centre immediately restore the allocation.

The Centre's decision to stop the tide-over allocation of 6,459.074 tonnes of wheat has denied supply to non-priority card holders who account for 57% of the State's population, the CPI State executive said in a statement.

Kerosene allocation to the State has dipped by almost 40% in the 2022-23 first quarter compared to the same period in the last fiscal. The allocation has decreased from 6,480 litres in the first quarter of 2021-22 to 3,888 litres during the same period in 2022-23, the CPI noted.