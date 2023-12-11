Restore intellectual heritage, says Governor

December 11, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has said that the idea of a developed India could be realised before 2047 through the restoration of India’s intellectual heritage.

He was speaking at the ‘Viksit Bharat @2047 - Voice of Youth’ programme hosted by Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

“A developed India is not an idea that is alien or inaccessible to us. Even before the European Renaissance began, India’s intellectual heritage was recognised by the world. Arab scholars known for their intellectual superiority in the ninth and tenth centuries have recorded borrowing from Indian texts. There is also the Prophet’s word about the cool breeze of knowledge coming from India,” he said.

In Indian philosophy, the ultimate aim of life is not the search for pleasure, but the pursuit of knowledge. Moreover, a knowledge society like India has no other choice but to be developed. Universities have a major role to play in accelerating India’s journey towards development. Not only knowledge but also emotional balance should be ensured in the youth. Apart from parents, teachers, and the public are also responsible for this,” he said, adding that universities should be able to inculcate in every student awareness that they have a role to play in making social transformation a reality.

He reminded the researchers that the goal should be to harness knowledge for the betterment of the world. “Those in universities are more knowledgeable and have more learning facilities than others. Therefore, you have an obligation to make a significant contribution to the society,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event at an online function and launched the Viksit Bharat @2047 Ideas Portal. Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan also spoke at the event.

Vice-chancellors, researchers, and students participated in the discussion. Vice-chancellors Dr B. Ashok, Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, Dr Aravind Kumar, Dr Pradeep Kumar, Dr Saji Gopinath, IISER director Prof J.N. Moorthy, SCTIMST director Prof Sanjay Bihari, CTCRI director Dr Byju, and IIST Registrar Prof. Joseph Kuruvilla, were among those who participated in the discussion.