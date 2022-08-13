Restore benefits of KV teachers: MP

Benefits given for years to teachers and other employees of Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV), which had been stopped, should be restored, Adoor Prakash, MP, has said. He was inaugurating the fifth Ernakulam region convention of the All India Kendriya Vidyalaya Teachers Association on Saturday.

Mr. Prakash said the issue would be brought to the attention of the Union government in the next Parliament session. The meet discussed problems faced by teachers, solutions, and future programmes of the organisation. Restoration of departmental promotion procedures that had been stopped, pension scheme, health insurance, grandchildren admission quota, renewal of seniority list at the end of each academic year were some of the demands raised at the meet.