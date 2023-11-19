‘Restoration of Vellayani lake progressing’

November 19, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The restoration of the Vellayani Lake, supported by the Adani Foundation, is progressing.

The foundation has been involved in the protection and renovation of the lake since 2020. A tailored strategy was put into practice during August and September 2023 to tend to the remaining sections along the lake’s periphery, a statement said.

One of Kerala’s three largest freshwater lakes, Vellayani Lake performs a number of functions, making it an essential component of the neighbourhood ecosystem. Recent years have seen a decline in its size due to a variety of human activities, such as waste disposal and using the lake for rice cultivation, the statement noted.

The foundation staff, in collaboration with the local NGO, ‘Neerthadaka Paristhithi Samrakshana Samithi,’ is also engaged in manually eliminating water hyacinth. They joined forces with the Minor Irrigation department and the Venganoor panchayat. The foundation financed the use of a floating weed harvester for this collaborative endeavour, resulting in the successful clearance of the lake’s central area of water hyacinth, the statement noted.

Rajesh Kumar Jha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd (AVPPL), said the initiative showcased Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd’s (APSEZ) “unwavering commitment to upholding our fundamental principles of environmental care and sustainability.”

The foundation’s initiatives also involve a community-focused awareness campaign. The holistic strategy has enabled local residents to actively participate in the lake’s upkeep, effectively stopping the re-emergence of weed mats. As a part of this initiative, Venganoor panchayat will remove water hyacinths on a weekly basis, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the lake.