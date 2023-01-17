Restoration of Meenachil resumes at Peroor

January 17, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

After a brief lull, authorities on Tuesday resumed restoration of the Meenachil river, near Peroor.

River restoration works along the stretch had hit a blockade owing to protests raised by environmentalists and a section of local residents. Though the greens once again raised protests at the work site here in the morning, a police team reached the spot and provided security to carry out the work.

According to Joy Janardan, Executive Engineer, Major irrigation Department, source widening works along the stretch will be completed at the earliest by deploying more machines. The silt to be removed from the waterbody will be stored at a designated location and auctioned through e-tender.

K. Anil Kumar, general convenor of the Meenachil-Meenathara-Kodoor river-linking project, said the scope of the work stipulated clearing the obstacles to smooth flow of water along the river course. “The tender process has been transparent and the public has learned the intentions of those who came up against the project by raising unnecessary objections,” he said.

The authorities have completed widening the river stretch between Chungam and Kanjiram while the works are under progress along the Neelimangalam-Kudamaloor stretch. The department plans to complete the widening work by the end of February.