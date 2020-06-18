Restless Demon adds to Odonata checklist of State

For the amateur naturalist, spotting Restless Demon (Indothemis limbata) at the paddy fields of Koolikkunnu, Mangad in Kasaragod district, was a surprise.

Muhammed Haneef started watching dragonflies six years ago and his achievement has added one more species to the Odonata checklist of Kerala. The number now stands at 169.

Previously seen in north-eastern States, Maharashtra, and Coorg in the neighbouring Karnataka, it is the first-ever spotting of the ‘little black beauty’ in Kerala.

Even though they look very much like the more common species Black Stream Glider (Trithemis festiva), Restless Demon can be distinguished by the distinct black spot on the base of the wings. The blackened head and thorax are other identifying features, says Jeevan Jose, president, Society for Odonata Studies. “It is restless and thus has got the name Restless Demon. It is shy and is difficult to be photographed,” he added.

Member of SOS

Working as an Assistant Professor in Botany at the Government Brennen College, Thalassery, Mr. Haneef has been a very active member of the Society for Odonata Studies (SOS) and has so far documented about 80 Odonata species from Kasaragod district.

He has also been part of the ‘Lockdown Odonate Watch’ conducted by the SOS through its Facebook forum Dragonflies of Kerala. Mr. Haneef has documented 62 species from his home yard and Restless Demon has turned out to be a surprise to odonate enthusiasts.

Kasaragod is one of the least explored areas with respect to odonate diversity. “It is highly likely that there will be more species waiting to be reported from this region,” Mr. Jose added.